Trouble & City Girls Turn The Block Into The Strip Club In "She A Winner" Video

Milca P.
July 06, 2019 21:37
Trouble pops out with "She A Winner" clip.

Quite honestly, Trouble's new clip for "She A Winner" is about as Atlanta as it gets.

In an era in which the iconic twerk-inducing anthems of the early aughts have found their influence dominating airwaves in 2019, Trouble had no problem hopping over a Juvenile flip for "She A Winner," recruiting the queens of the trend with City Girls lending the assist on the cut. Fittingly, a music video with more than enough backsides in tow wasn't too far off and the pairing does not disappoint.

In the visual accompaniment, Trouble brings the whole set out, turning your run of the mill block party into Magic City Monday with a pole parked on the front lawn for added effect while plenty of bills adorn the air. Get into the new clip, directed by Motion Family, up top.

