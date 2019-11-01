mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trouble & Boosie Badazz Link Up On Silkk The Shocker-Sampled Single "Ain't My Fault"

Erika Marie
November 01, 2019 02:58
120 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Ain't My Fault
Trouble Feat. Boosie Badazz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The No Limit rapper's late 1990s hit featured Mystikal.


Friends Trouble and Boosie Badazz have come together on their single "Ain't My Fault" that samples Silkk The Shocker's famed 1998 hit "It Ain't My Fault" featured Mystikal that was included on the No Limit rapper's sophomore album Charge It 2 da Game. Trouble and Boosie pay homage to the No Limit soldiers with their latest while they rap about not being responsible for people hating on their wealth and status.

The last time we saw these two together they were at the infamous Cucumber Party that got a tad wild. Since that time, Trouble and his then-girlfriend Alexis Skyy have called it quits, but it doesn't look like the break up is slowing his music hustle. Listen to "Ain't My Fault" and let us know if you can jam to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Bentley truck, what the f*ck
Ain't my fault I'm a street n*gga
These n*ggas be tellin' my name and saltin' my game
Talkin' to a b*tch on the first night n*gga
It's ain't my fault that your money ain't right n*gga

Trouble
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  120
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Trouble Boosie Badazz
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Trouble & Boosie Badazz Link Up On Silkk The Shocker-Sampled Single "Ain't My Fault"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject