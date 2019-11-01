Trouble & Boosie Badazz Link Up On Silkk The Shocker-Sampled Single "Ain't My Fault"

Friends Trouble and Boosie Badazz have come together on their single "Ain't My Fault" that samples Silkk The Shocker's famed 1998 hit "It Ain't My Fault" featured Mystikal that was included on the No Limit rapper's sophomore album Charge It 2 da Game. Trouble and Boosie pay homage to the No Limit soldiers with their latest while they rap about not being responsible for people hating on their wealth and status.

The last time we saw these two together they were at the infamous Cucumber Party that got a tad wild. Since that time, Trouble and his then-girlfriend Alexis Skyy have called it quits, but it doesn't look like the break up is slowing his music hustle. Listen to "Ain't My Fault" and let us know if you can jam to this one.

Quotable Lyrics

Bentley truck, what the f*ck

Ain't my fault I'm a street n*gga

These n*ggas be tellin' my name and saltin' my game

Talkin' to a b*tch on the first night n*gga

It's ain't my fault that your money ain't right n*gga