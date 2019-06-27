It's only been a few days since the whole Tristan Thompson X Khloe Kardashian X Jordyn Woods scandal has been reopened, with Sunday night's airing of the first of the dramatic 2-part finale of KUWTK - whereby Khloe first finds out about the betrayal. And now, Tristan Thompson takes to Instagram to wish his ex and baby-mama, Khloe, a happy birthday; penning a sweet message to his former boo as a caption below the adorable photo of her and baby True. "Happy birthday @khloekardashian," the NBA star writes. "You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️"

Well, the sentiment is definitely there - if not, overstated just a liiittle bit. But, regardless, it's good to see the two on (seemingly) amicable terms, especially after Khloe only recently revealed that Tristan allegedly threatened to kill himself if she didn't forgive him after finding out about his infidelities. It's no surprise that Tristan still has an insane amount of love towards Koko though, as the episode in which his suicide threat was aired, sees a heartbroken Khloe still trying to make sure Tristan didn't do anything to hurt himself - even sending over one of his friends to check in on him. A move Scott Disick said "just goes to show that Khloe is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much."