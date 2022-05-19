Despite their rocky relationship, Tristan Thompson has always done his best to defend Khloe Kardashian in the media. If someone is slandering her name, you can be sure that the NBA star is going to interject himself into the situation and clap back. With that being said, it should be no surprise that he would get a fan ejected from their seat at a game if they started talking smack about the mother of his child.

That is exactly what happened back in November as Thompson was in Memphis to play the Grizzlies. A fan began saying some mean things about Khloe and Thompson was able to get the fan sent out of the arena.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Thompson could be seen talking to Khloe about the incident. It was here where Thompson revealed exactly what the fan had said. Essentially, the patron called Khloe a "whore."

"'She talks to different basketball players, and you're just the next one,'" Tristan explained. "I said, 'Listen here, man. Enjoy the game with your girl because she's coming here to see me.' He called you a whore. Said you date basketball players."

Khloe went on to thank Thompson for defending her as the gesture was certainly appreciated. Hopefully, Thompson won't have to deal with that again.

