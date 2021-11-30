Tristan Thompson's relationship with Khloe Kardashian has been a long and complicated one. No matter what, however, it is clear that they still have a lot of love for each other. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that Thompson would go out of his way to defend her honor, whenever it is being challenged.

Just a couple of nights ago, that is exactly what Thompson had to do as the Kings took on the Grizzlies in Memphis. A fan sitting courtside began to yell obscenities about Kardashian, which eventually upset Thompson. After a few minutes, the fan was promptly kicked out of the game, much like the two fans in Indiana who pestered LeBron James.

Following the match, Kings coach Alvin Gentry spoke on the matter, noting that fan interactions need to be more respectful, moving forward.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

“I think if you buy a ticket, you have the right to boo guys, you have the right to cheer for your team, but inappropriate things are never what people should say… it’s not anything I am going to tolerate being said to my players," Gentry explained.

The NBA has had its fair share of problems with unruly fans over the last year or so. Hopefully, they are able to get it under control before things begin to spiral out of control.

