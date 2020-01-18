Sports players are known for giving each other a supportive tap on the behind, but it's gotten at least two professional ballers in trouble over the last few days. First, it was reported by multiple news outlets that an arrest warrant was issued for Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. after a video circulated showing him slapping the behind of a security officer in the Louisiana State University football team's locker room. He faces charges of simple battery, a misdemeanor.



Jason Miller / Stringer / Getty Images

Another player from a Cleveland team found himself in trouble over a butt tap on Friday (January 17). Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson was ejected from the Memphis Grizzlies game in the third quarter as he stood at the free-throw line. As he waited for players to walk to their prospective areas, Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder—who is also Thompson's former teammate—passed by Thompson before the Cavs baller gave him a tap on the butt.

Crowder turned around as if he was stunned and offended, looking to the referees for a call—and they gave him just that. Viewers were shocked that Thompson was tossed from the game, but many are claiming that his technical foul in the first-half may have played a role since the butt slap would be his second technical. Watch it below and let us know if you agree with the call.