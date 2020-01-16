Ever since the LSU Tigers defeated Clemson to win the National Championship on Monday night there have been more news stories about ex-LSU star Odell Beckham Jr. than the actual players themselves. And the hits just keep on coming.

According to reports, the New Orleans Police Department has obtained a "simple battery" warrant for the arrest of Beckham stemming from an incident that occurred during the post-game celebration. In case you missed it, Beckham was seen playfully smacking a cop's ass for attempting to spoil LSU's cigar-smoking fun following their 42-25 victory at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

According to ESPN, Louisiana statute defines simple battery as "battery committed without the consent of the victim." The punishment can include a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for no more than six months.

In addition to his locker room antics, OBJ also caused a headache for the University after handing out wads of cash to LSU receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin immediately following the victory. LSU issued the following statement in regards to that incident: