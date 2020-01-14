The NCAA probably isn't going to be happy about Odell Beckham Jr.'s antics following LSU's victory over the Clemson Tigers in the National Championship. That said, we highly doubt the former Bayou Bengal is at all concerned with the NCAA this morning.

As seen in the footage embedded below, OBJ was seen handing out wads of cash to LSU receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin on the field after the 42-25 victory.

Jefferson, who had nine catches for 106 yards, and Kirklin are juniors and therefore eligible to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Assuming they do so, the NCAA really can't do anything about Beckham's generous title game reward. Jefferson, in particular, is expected to forego his senior season after he recorded 111 receptions for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

In addition to handing out stacks of money in plain sight, OBJ also celebrated with the team in the locker room - dancing and joking about selling Jefferson's game-worn cleats for $200,000 - all while former Ohio State star Ezekiel Elliott looked on. Check out that footage in the IG post embedded below.