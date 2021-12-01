mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd Sings Through The Pain On Illenium & Sueco's "Story Of My Life"

Joshua Robinson
December 01, 2021 18:16
Story of My Life [Heavy Edit]
Illenium & Sueco The Child

Illenium and Sueco add Trippie Redd to the heavy edit of "Story of My Life."


Several months before he got in his synth rap bag on Trip At Knight, Trippie Redd was heavily experimenting with rock sonics on his Travis Barker-assisted album, Neon Shark vs Pegasus. The Ohio-born artist has once again taken a musical detour, and today, he is back with another hard-hitting rock collab in the form of a remix to Illenium and Sueco's "Story of My Life."

The four-minute track, titled "Story of My Life [Heavy Edit]," doesn't have a huge Trippie Redd presence, but when the 1400 artist does finally make an appearance halfway through the song, he delivers a captivating performance. The "Miss The Rage" artist ditches the bars for howling vocals, and during the brief feature, he sings about a romance that has gone wrong and left him questioning everything in his life. 

Watch the official visualizer for the Trippie Redd version of Illenium and Sueco's "Story of My Life" below, and let us know in the comments if you're feeling the Trip At Knight artist's latest feature.

Quotable Lyrics

You leave me so confused, I'm fucked up with you
The curse of my life, without you I just can't feel in love
Without you, this world's not real

