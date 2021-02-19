Trippie Redd Drops Off "Pegasus: Neon Shark Vs Pegasus Presented By Travis Barker (Deluxe)"

Instead of just adding a few more songs to the deluxe version of his album, Trippie Redd decided to switch up the genre, as well. The Ohio rapper made waves with his Pegasus project that dropped during the Halloween season last year, and now he's returned with an updated mix courtesy of a rock legend as he delivers Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented By Travis Barker (Deluxe).

The deluxe album arrives with 14 new tracks that are rock 'n roll inspired and it includes features from blackbear, Machine Gun Kelly, Chino Moreno, Scarlxrd, and ZillaKami. The sound isn't completely unfamiliar to Trippie Redd fans as the rapper often infuses alt-rock influences into his music, so stream Pegasus: Neon Shark vs Pegasus Presented By Travis Barker (Deluxe) and let us know your thoughts on the record.

Tracklist

1. Pill Breaker (feat. blackbear, Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly)

2. Without You with Travis Barker

3. Swimming with Travis Barker

4. Female Shark with Travis Barker

5. Geronimo (ft. Chino Moreno, Travis Barker)

6. Sea World with Travis Barker

7. Red Sky (feat. Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker)

8. Megladon with Travis Barker

9. Save Yourself with Travis Barker

10. Dreamer

11. It's Coming with Travis Barker

12. Leaders with Travis Barker

13. Frozen Ocean with Travis Barker

14. Dead Desert (feat. Scarlxrd, Travis Barker, & ZillaKami)

1. Let It Out ft. Myiah Lynnae

2. Moonlight

3. Love Scars 4

4. The Nether

5. So Stressed ft. Yung LB

6. Excitement ft. PartyNextDoor

7. Mood ft. Chris Brown

8. Pegasus

9. Weeeeee

10. Personal Favorite ft. Rich The Kid

11. V-12

12. Spaceships ft. Young Thug

13. Never Change ft. Future

14. Good Morning

15. No Honorable Mention ft. Quavo & Lil Mosey

16. I Got You ft. Busta Rhymes

17. Too Fly

18. Red Beam ft. Sean Kingston

19. Oomps Revenge Pt.2

20. Take One

21. Sleepy Hollow

22. Kid That Kidd ft. Future & Doe Boy

23. Don

24. Hell Rain ft. Lil Wayne & HoodyBaby

25. TR666 ft. Swae Lee

26. Sun God ft. Myiah Lynnae