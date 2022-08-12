The hype surrounding A Love Letter to You 5 has been ongoing and Trippie Redd is ready for its arrival. Since 2017, Trippie has delivered his Love Letter series, with the last addition arriving in 2019. There have been several hints that the fifth installment would hit streaming services soon, but as each year passes, fans have chalked it up to being yet another phantom album.

However, there have been murmurs that A Love Letter to You 5 is slated for release next month, and as that possible date approaches, Trippie is sharing more about his anticipated effort.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"A Love Letter to You 5 is gonna be, if not the best body of music I've ever did, one of them. For sure," he said in a clip with Montreality. "This is the last one. This the last A Love Letter to You so...I done put my all into it. I've been working on this for like, three to four years. Dropping projects, but still having music tucked to the side for this project."

"Nothing is experimental. I'm not trying to be experimental with this project," he added. "I'm really just tryin' to, you know, just drop straight Trippie Redd hits. That being said, every song on here gotta go crazy 'cause if it don't, then f*ck me [laughs]."

Are you excited about the project? Check out Trippie Redd below.