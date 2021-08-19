After months of keeping fans waiting for Trip At Knight information and trolling them with Roddy Ricch-inspired memes, Trippie Redd finally revealed the tracklist to his long-awaited project last week. Now, the emo-rap star has returned with another exciting Trip At Knight update: the release date.

Apparently, the wait for Trippie Redd's highly anticipated fourth studio album is just about over, as the "Holy Smokes" and "Miss The Rage" artist is sticking to his word and releasing it before embarking on the Tripp At Knight Tour next week.

According to Trippie Redd, Trip At Knight will release this Friday, August 20th. As previously reported, the album is absolutely stacked, with confirmed guest appearances from high-profile artists such as Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Polo G, Lil Durk, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion. Other exciting features sprinkled throughout Trip At Knight include Ski Mask the Slump God, Cactus Jack signee SoFaygo, Sada Baby, BabyFace Ray, and Icewear Vezzo.

In addition to confirming that his star-studded new album will be arriving within a matter of hours, Trippie Redd also took a moment to tease a new music video that will be dropping on Friday as well. The SoFaygo-assisted track "MP5" will be getting what looks like a zombie-esque video treatment, so fans will be able to look forward to that as well.

Are you officially ready for Trip At Knight?