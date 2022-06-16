Love them or hate them, the City Girls don't seem to be going anywhere. The dynamic Florida duo has been dominating Rap spaces for years and with each new release or partnership, Yung Miami and JT remain formidable forces. Not only do the best friend see themselves continuing on for many years to come, but they also support one another's solo endeavors, including Yung Miami's new Revolt series, Caresha Please.

Florida icon Trick Daddy recently caught up with It's Tricky with Raquel Harper and during the conversation, he suggested that people aren't checking for JT the same way that they are Miami. He insisted that he has nothing but love for both women while explaining his comments.



Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

"I'm not saying that to the talent-wise, 'cause the City Girls is the hottest group out there talent-wise. I'm talking about for the stuff that she is promoting," said Trick before cracking a few jokes. "Now, I seen Caresha on her podcast, she had P. Diddy on there blushing like a 14-year-old boy. She got something down there, you feel me? I don't know what Caresha got going on, but she got something down there."

"But, I know JT ain't one of 'em that they lookin' for. That's all I'm saying," he added. Trick was asked why he "was being so mean to JT." He explained that it wasn't said in malice, just an observation of how the public responds to JT's outside efforts compared to her groupmate.

"Me and JT always kick it like that, that's my homegirl. I love her to death." Check out this clip from Trick Daddy's interview below.