Trevor Lawrence will be drafted into the NFL tonight and in the eyes of many, he should be the first overall pick. The Jacksonville Jaguars are going to have that selection and it's clear that they are in need of a franchise quarterback with Lawrence's skillset. As for Lawrence himself, he has been looking to sign as many endorsement deals as possible as a way to up his profile and become a household name.

Lawrence recently signed with Blockfolio which is a cryptocurrency app devoted to tracking crypto investments. Now, Lawrence has signed with a more traditional brand as he will be joining the three stripes.

“I’ve always been a fan of Adidas and I’m excited to join the team as I take the next step in my career,” Lawrence said via Sole Collector. “Adidas’ brand attitude of ‘Impossible Is Nothing’ is a message that really resonates with me both on and off the field. We are building for the future and I can’t wait to see what lies ahead with this partnership.”

Adidas has a ton of great athletes on their roster and Lawrence will be yet another. Patrick Mahomes is perhaps the biggest quarterback signed to Adidas and with Lawrence on board, there is no denying that have one of the strongest athlete rosters in all of football.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

