Despite everything that has happened over the past few months, Travis Scott remains one of the biggest artists in the world. For a while there, the artist was on a hiatus, however, he returned for the Billboard Music Awards, and in terms of his sneaker collabs, he and Nike came back in a big way over the weekend.

The two had been planning a Nike Air Trainer 1 release for months, and over the weekend, it finally took place via raffle on Travis' website. The raffle included two colorways of the shoe as well as all sorts of merch pieces including jackets, shirts, and cargos. These colorways were called “Wheat” and “Grey Haze” and they can both be found, below.

According to TMZ, these shoes were very popular amongst fans as Travis received 1 million raffle signups in just 30 minutes. His shoes are always subjected to botting and things of the sort, so it only made sense that they would make the release a random draw. Either way, there is no doubt that this was extremely successful for both Travis and Nike.

What's more is this collab isn't done yet. Both shoes are set to retail for a price of $160 USD and will be released again on Friday, May 27th through the SNKRS App. The release will still be limited but it does provide a second chance for those who may have missed out.

