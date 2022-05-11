Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the entire world. Unfortunately, the Astroworld Festival placed the artist in a bad light that ultimately put a damper on a lot of his plans for the future. For instance, Travis was forced to delay the release of his new album Utopia, all while Nike decided to put a pause on all future Travis Scott collaborations.

Now, it seems as though Nike will be lifting the suspension of Travis collabs. According to new information from Sole Collector, Travis has three colorways of the Nike Air Trainer 1 dropping soon, and they could be released a lot sooner than you may think.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

For those who may have forgotten, Travis was spotted wearing a brown and black model of the Air Trainer just a few months ago. The sneaker looked pretty cool, especially since it was a classic silhouette with his iconic La Flame and Cactus Jack branding. There are no official images for this collab just yet, however, as Sole Collector reports, these are slated to drop sometime by the end of this month.





Let us know what you think of this collab in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

