Travis Scott has slowly inched his way back to the stage following the Astroworld Festival tragedy in 2021. Scott took a step back from performing due to the backlash that he faced and the numerous lawsuits against him but after his appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, he appears to be ready to hit the ground running.



The rapper announced his upcoming concert at London's O2 Arena, marking his first headlining show since Astroworld Festival. The rapper was scheduled to perform on Aug. 6th but the overwhelming demand has led promoters to add a second date. The August 6th show at the O2 Arena, which has a capacity of under 16,000, sold out in under two hours, according to a press release.

"Travis’s packed weekend performances and [the] fact that his O2 show in London sold out within two hours are just the latest signs that fan demand is sky-high for the return of one of the world’s favorite artists,” Scott's spokesperson said.

The upcoming concert is a strong indication that Scott's follow-up to Astroworld could be coming before the end of the year. Scott has been teasing the release of Utopiafor quite some time. Scott said upon the announcement of the O2 Arena show that it was "time to take it to [a] bigger speaker."

We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding Travis Scott's show.