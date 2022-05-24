Travis Scott has been hinting at a new album for a while now. Way back in February of last year, the rapper detailed his upcoming album Utopia, saying that it would "expand [his] sound." Since then, he's been dropping a trail of information for the forthcoming project, from buying Young Thug and Roddy Ricch Utopia chains to previewing a new verse off of "Escape Plan," a song off the album.

Now, more teasers are trickling out. The rapper took to Instagram to post two photos that show him working in a studio. The pictures seem deliberately mysterious, one darkly lit and the other grainy. Scott's caption was simply one word: "Topia." The post was released to a chorus of fans in the comments begging the artist to finally drop the album.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Scott's been using Instagram to hint at the album for a while now. In December of last year, the rapper changed his bio to include "Utopia," which had been there previously but had been removed. Of course, fans saw this as a sign that a release was incoming. These rumors were only stoked further when on New Year's Eve of 2021 he posted his first picture after a two month absence from the platform. He didn't stop there. In January, he posted a picture of Utopia-themed headphones on his IG story.

Two singles from the record have been out for a while now- "Escape Plan" and "MAFIA," which included a feature from J. Cole. Both singles were released before the Astroworld tragedy, and it seems likely that the disaster of a festival is partially the reason the album has had such a long rollout.

Check out Scott's newest post below.