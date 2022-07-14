Following the tragic events at last year's Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott decided to do some good and created a charity called Project HEAL. This brand new initiative will fund various HBCU scholarships, and it will also fund a multitude of other projects that will help the youth when it comes to achieving their goals and dreams.

Project HEAL has received funds from Travis' collaborations in the sneaker world. For instance, Scott donated the proceeds from his last Nike Air Max 1 to Project HEAL, and it led to contributions worth millions of dollars. According to Complex, Scott is now doing the same thing with his Dior collab, which launched just a couple of weeks ago. As you can see below, there is a high-top and a low-top sneaker included in this collaboration, and each shoe costs upwards of $1,450. Many of these shoes have already sold out, and now, part of the profits will go directly into Scott's new charity.

This is obviously a great step forward and you can't help but admire Scott for doing this. If you want to help contribute to Project HEAL, some of Scott's new Dior shoes can be found right here. Let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Dior

