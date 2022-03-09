Travis Scott is doing what he can to give back to his community. Following the tragedy that took place at his annual Astroworld Festival last November, the Rodeo rapper has taken some time to figure out his next steps moving forward and is now happy to announce a new initiative called Project HEAL.

As TMZ notes, the project is a multi-tier effort that will be putting a total of $5 million to causes that the Texas-born recording artist sees as important. Firstly, 1/5 of the funds have been allotted toward HBCU scholarships – money will be allocated, managed, and dispersed by his previously-established Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund to underserved, high-achieving Black scholars.

"My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life. He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big," a statement from the father of two shared in a press release reads.

"It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible."





Other portions of the $5 million will go toward establishing/providing free mental health programs for vulnerable kids, as well as expanding the creative design program which is currently offered through his Cactus Jack Foundation.

The 30-year-old is doing his part to ensure that fans attending concerts are safer in the future after 10 people died due to injuries sustained at his infamously rowdy festival last year, giving some of the cash to the U.S. Conference of Mayor's Task Force on Event Safety, offering a tech-driven approach.

"At a time when the Black community is still struggling to overcome the twin crises of the pandemic and racial injustice, and all their negative impacts on our physical, financial, mental and spiritual health, Travis is providing unmatched assistance with HEAL. I applaud him for doing what his community needs at such a critical time," Revered Dr. D.Z. Cofield, a Houston pastor said of the initiative.

