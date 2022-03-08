Project HEAL
- StreetwearTravis Scott's Dior Collab Will Be For A Good CauseTravis Scott is looking to do more good deeds.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Max 1 Profits Will Go To A Good CauseTravis Scott is making amends.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Accused Of Violating Gag Order In Astroworld Fest SuitA lawyer for the family of one of the victims claims Travis Scott violated a gag order with the announcement of Project HEAL.By Aron A.
- MusicAstroworld Victim Family Ask Judge To Amend Gag Order On Travis ScottThe family of Ezra Blount asks the court to amend the gag order on Travis Scott after he announces Project HEAL. By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Accused Of Pulling "PR Stunt" By Astroworld Victim's FamilyThe grandparents of 9-year-old Ezra Blount, the youngest victim in the Astroworld Fest tragedy, call out Travis Scott for the "Project HEAL" initiative. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTravis Scott's Project HEAL Will Donate $5 Million To Community InitiativesScott's initiative will give money to underserved, high-achieving Black scholars, and work to ensure that concerts are safer for fans in the future.By Hayley Hynes