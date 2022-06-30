Back in 2021, Travis Scott and Dior teamed up for a brand new collection that would come with various streetwear pieces and even some shoes. Photos of the collection had largely been kept under wraps, and just when things were about to get some momentum, Dior decided to put a halt to the collaboration. Of course, this was due to the Astroworld Festival tragedy that led to the deaths of 10 fans.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection," Dior said in a statement at the time.

Francois Durand/Getty Images

This collaboration, which involves Dior Men Creative Director Kim Jones, is now supposed to be released today, at select Dior retail locations. This news comes from Page Six, which was given the scoop by an inside source. This timing certainly makes sense given the fact that Travis' collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand have resumed without a hitch. Not to mention, it is believed that UTOPIA is in the works, which means Travis' fans have something to be excited about.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Men

Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the streetwear world. In the meantime, let us know how excited you are for UTOPIA, in the comments below.

[Via]