Travis Scott seemed to be in a very bad spot following the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Many blamed the artist for what happened and as it stands, he is still going through various lawsuits that could end very poorly for him. Despite all of this, Travis has continued on with his projects and he is also looking to do things that will benefit his community.

Over the weekend, Scott was able to launch his latest collaboration with Nike which is the Nike Air Trainer 1. This shoe received a ton of raffle sign-ups and it is clear that Nike is excited about renewing its relationship with the hip-hop star.





This week, Travis is going to be releasing another sneaker in the Nike Air Max 1 in "Baroque Brown" and "Saturn Gold." These shoes are going to be very popular and Travis knows it. In fact, according to The Shade Room, Travis will be donating all of the proceeds from these shoes to Project Heal.

Project Heal is Travis' new foundation which is set to give money for mental health services as well as HBCU's and other community projects. It's clear that Travis is looking to make amends for what happened 6 months ago, and this latest gesture is proof of that.





