The Travis Scott x Nike sneaker collaborations show no signs of slowing, and recent reports suggest there's already another Air Max collab on tap for the spring of 2020.

On the heels of this past weekend's Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low release it has been revealed that La Flame and Nike have teamed up for a special edition Air Max 270 React, the brand's latest and greatest lifestyle silhouette. The design combines Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max.

According to sneaker source @Py_Leaks, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 React features the following color scheme: "Light Cream/Starfish/Dark Hazel." It is believed that the kicks will also be available for kid's.

Early images of the collab have not yet surfaced, but you can check out our unboxing of the "Bauhaus" Nike Air Max 270 React below.