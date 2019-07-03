Nike Air Max 270 React "Bauhaus" Sneaker Unboxing

Nike's newest lifestyle sneaker makes its debut July 3.

Nike has officially introduced their latest sneaker silhouette - the Air Max 270 React - which combines Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max.

The result is one of the most comfortable pieces of footwear on the market, and one of my favorite sneaker releases this year. The debut "Bauhaus" colorway will be available on Wednesday, July 3 for the retail price of $150.

Per Nike News:

The initial releases of the Nike Air Max 270 React share a consistent foundation in art and design history. Each colorway translates a specific artistic style or movement in its blocking and hues. The lead launch colorway, for example, heralds the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus's founding by recalling the school’s formal studies of asymmetrical balance.

The Nike Air Max 270 React will also be available in a women's "Bauhaus" colorway, as well as other colorways. Look for the kicks to drop at 10am ET via major retailers like Foot Locker, Footaction, Eastbay and Champs Sports.