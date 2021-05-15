Travis Scott is easily one of the biggest artists in the entire world and on top of his music, he has also become a huge force in the fashion and sneaker worlds. Travis has been with Nike for upwards of four years now and in that time he has dropped off a ton of successful collaborations, including a Nike SB Dunk Low, and Nike Air Force 1, and various Jumpman silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1, Jordan 4, and even the Jordan 6.

Now, he is setting his sights on an Air Max 1 which features his signature backward swoosh. This is a very solid look for the artist and in some teaser images posted by Nike, the shoe has some muted browns and even some beige. There is a lot going on with the sneaker and based on images we've seen, you can expect a ton of Cactus Jack branding. Thanks to megastar Future, we now have yet another look at the shoe as he posted a little teaser on IG. As you can see, the aesthetics fit what we've already been made privy to although there is no denying that this is one of the clearest photos to bless the internet.

For now, release info has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Image via Future

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike