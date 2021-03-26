Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and as a result, he has been occupying his time with various massive endorsement deals with some of the largest brands in the world. From PlayStation to McDonald's to Nike, Travis Scott has been doing some big things with his fame, although most fans will agree that his Nike collabs stand above the rest. In fact, today, Nike came through with a new video on the SNKRS App and ended up teasing a brand new Travis Scott x Nike shoe.

Now, Scott will be getting his very own Cactus Jack Nike Air Max 1. Today is Nike Air Max Day so it only makes sense that the Beaverton brand would come through and deliver this kind of news. As you can see in the screengrabs below, the shoe has a multitude of materials and the upper is mostly yellow, beige, and black, all while Cactus Jack branding is found throughout.

At this stage, no release details have been revealed although sneakerheads can expect new details to be revealed soon. A Travis Scott Air Max 1 is bound to be popular, and we can't wait to see what the brand has in store for the future. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

