Travis Scott has been everywhere over the past year and his forays into music aren't the only thing keeping him occupied. La Flame has proven himself to be a more than capable sneaker designer as he has released collaborations with both Nike and Jordan Brand. Next Saturday, Scott is supposed to be dropping his Air Jordan 6 "Olive" sneaker which seems to have drawn the attention of sneakerheads everywhere.

One of the other releases that has fans salivating is this "Cactus Jack" Nike Air Force 1 Low which features a plethora of colors and materials. The shoe looks incredible so far and in this latest video from @retroshoparis, we get to see all of the materials up close and personal. You can see leather, suede, corduroy and many other materials being represented here. It's an overall great look that will surely have sneakerheads excited as the release date approaches.

For now, these are slated to drop in November for $160 USD although there is no concrete release date. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.