Travis Scott has been a pioneer in the sneaker game over the past couple of years thanks to his collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. Every single shoe he has released has sold out almost immediately which just goes to show how much sneakerheads are messing with his creations. Some of his most popular shoes have been with Jordan Brand, including the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack" and the Air Jordan 1 High OG with the backward swoosh.

Now, Scott is shifting his focus to the Air Jordan 6 which is set to come in an all-over "Olive" colorway. The shoe is nothing short of gorgeous and fans are already gearing up to take plenty of Ls on release day. According to @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is supposed to drop on Saturday, October 12th for $250 USD. There will also be other family sizes such as grade school, preschool, and toddler. These sizes will cost $160, $80, and $60 respectively.

Image via @zsneakerheadz

Once again, this shoe is going to be incredibly limited so don't be surprised if you take an L. It's going to take a lot of resources to successfully cop a size for each member of your family. If you can get that done successfully, you should seriously consider a profession in reselling.