Travis Scott has at least a couple more sneaker collabs lined up for 2020, including a special edition Nike SB Dunk Low and a yellow colorway of his "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 6s. The latter is now rumored to release in March, with reports suggesting the kicks will be limited to 50,000 pairs world wide. To put that in perspective, there were 65,000 pairs of La Flame's first AJ6 collab.

Official images of the second Travis Scott x Air Jordan collab have not yet surfaced but it is believed that the sneakers will feature the same design elements as the olive green colorway, featuring a black and sail-colored midsole, with a glow-in-the-dark outosle. Additional details include a button enclosed stash pocket on the ankle collar and University Red accents throughout the silhouette, including the Jumpman branding on the tongue, as well as the familiar Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heels.

