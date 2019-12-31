Travis Scott and Nike have more "Cactus Jack" sneaker collabs in the works for 2020, including a brand new Nike SB Dunk Low that Travis recently debuted in his "Jackboys" music video.

Based on the on-foot images seen in that video and leaked images that have surfaced since then, it is believed his Nike SB collab will look something like the photoshopped image embedded below.

The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low will reportedly come equipped with a cream-colored suede base, highlighted by tear-away navy paisley print overlays and a plaid patch at the mid panel. The leaked images also suggest the Cactus Jack Dunks will feature an olive inner lining, white midsole, beige outsole, "Cactus Jack" branding on the tongue and multiple sets of laces.

Release details have not yet been announced but sneaker source @HouseofHeat mentions that the drop is expected to take place in the first few months of 2020.