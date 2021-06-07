Travis Scott's Air Jordan 6 collaboration has been immensely popular over the last couple of years. At the tail end of 2019, Travis came through with the "Olive" colorway which was an immediate hit that had sneakerheads tripping over themselves to get a pair. More recently, he came through with the neutral "British Khaki" model which was also immensely popular.

With these models well behind us, many fans are wondering if another colorway will be making its way to the market. Recently, fans were filled with hope as the Instagram account @thejordanvault23 dropped some photos of the Travis Scott Air Jordan 6 in a Houston Oilers colorway, reminiscent of his Air Jordan 4 from 2018. The photos seemingly came out of nowhere although this IG account has been known to showcase some unique sneakers in the past. It is important to note that these are not official and as of right now, there is no word yet from Jordan Brand as to whether or not these will ever be considered for future release.

Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world.