Travis Scott is always coming up with some big ideas especially when it comes to his music. His forward-thinking approach has gained him millions of adoring fans and it has also led to a lot of endorsement deals. Scott has done a ton of work with Jordan Brand and Nike, which has led to shoes like the Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki," which is set to drop tomorrow through the SNKRS App as well as select retailers. Over the last few days, Scott has been dropping merch related to the shoe on his website, and now, official images of the sneaker have been released to the public.

As you can see, this model is mostly covered in a beige khaki color, all while red highlights can be found throughout. These red highlights are typically made specifically for the Jumpman and Cactus Jack logos that are placed all across the silhouette. We even have a glow in the dark tongue and midsole, which really helps elevate this colorway above some other Jordan 6 offerings.

The shoe will be selling for $250 USD and it is going to be very limited, so expect to take an L if you are hoping to get your hands on a pair. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

