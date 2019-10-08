Travis Scott's Air Jordan 6 collab will finally be available this Friday, October 11, after months and months of leaked images and false release dates.

As is the case with all of La Flame's Air Jordan and Nike collabs, these sneakers will be limited and you'll need a bit of luck if you're hoping to score a pair. Especially when you see that only two Footaction locations in the country will have the kicks in stock.

As seen in the latest batch of photos, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 comes equipped with an olive green nubuck accompanied by black detailing, a sail-colored midsole, and a glow-in-the-dark outosle. Additional details include a button enclosed stash pocket on the ankle collar and University Red accents that appear throughout the silhouette, including the Jumpman branding on the tongue, as well as the Nike Air and Cactus Jack branding on the heels.

The collaborative kicks, retailing for $250, will also available in sizes for the whole fam, with grade school sizes retailing for $160, pre-school for $80 and toddlers for $60. Continue scrolling for the official photos.

