One of the most anticipated sneaker releases of the fall is the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 which fans have been incredibly excited about. The shoe is a beautiful shade of olive and has a suede upper with a glow in the dark midsole. The shoe even has stash pockets on the upper which you can hide a bunch of goodies in. This release promises to be one of the best of the year and if you're a Travis Scott fan or just a sneakerhead, you should be at least putting in a minimal effort to acquire these.

In addition to the sneakers, Travis and Jordan Brand are teaming up for three pieces of merch which can be viewed below. As you can see, there are two t-shirts and one pair of shorts. One of the shirts matches the shorts perfectly while the other tee features a picture of Michael Jordan while La Flame is standing next to him. The shorts will cost $100 USD, the olive shirt is $75 USD and the final tee is going to be $45 USD. All three pieces will drop alongside the shoes which are expected later this week.

Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping anything.