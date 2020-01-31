Travis Scott and Nike have several sneaker collabs on the way in 2020, including the "Jackboys" Nike SB Dunk Low and an Air Max 270 React. Additionally, rumors are swirling that there is a "Cactus" Jack Air Jordan 5 in the works, following in the footsteps of his Air Jordan 1s, Air Jordan 4s and Air Jordan 6.

The kicks in question have not yet been revealed, but rumors suggest the kicks will feature a combination of olive green and brown. The mockup embedded below will give you an idea of what that color combo could look like on the AJ5 silhouette.

While we await more details, Travis Scott fans can look forward to the "Jackboys" Nike SB Dunk Low which is tentatively scheduled to release in late February.

Click here for more details on that and stay tuned for a first look at the "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 5 collab.