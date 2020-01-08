Travis Scott and Nike have plans to release several different sneaker collabs in 2020, including a Nike Air Max 270 React and a Nike SB Dunk Low. The latter, first introduced in Travis' "Jackboys" video, is still somewhat of a mystery but we're starting to get a good idea of what to expect.

As seen in La Flame's recent IG post, the navy paisley print can be stripped away, revealing a hidden layer underneath that appears to feature Jordan Brand's elephant print design.

The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low comes equipped with a cream-colored suede base, highlighted by the aforementioned tear-away navy paisley print overlays and a plaid patch at the mid panel. Additional details of the "Jackboys" Dunks include a pair of buttons on the quarter panel, an olive inner lining, white midsole, beige outsole, "Cactus Jack" branding on the tongue and multiple sets of laces.

Release details have not yet been announced but sneaker source @HouseofHeat mentions that the drop is expected to take place in the first few months of 2020. Take a look at some additional images below and stay tuned for the release announcement.