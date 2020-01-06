Travis Scott and Nike have several different sneaker collabs on the way this year, including a "Jackboys" Nike SB Dunk Low and a special edition Nike Air Max 270 React. The latter is reportedly on track to drop in March in a “Light Cream/Starfish-Dark Hazel” color scheme priced at $190.

Check out the latest batch of photos in the IG post embedded below.

The Nike Air Max 270 React combines Nike’s first lifestyle Air unit, the 270, with the brand’s softest, smoothest and most resilient foam, Nike React, to form a new articulation of Air Max. La Flame's edition also comes equipped with fleece detailing, a colorful lace toggle, and Cactus Jack branding on the heel tab and insole.

A specific release date has not yet been announced but it is believed that the kicks will be available in men's, pre-school and toddler sizes for $190, $130 and $90, respectively. That said, images of the kid's pairs have not yet surfaced. Stay tuned for the official announcement.