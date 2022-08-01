Travis Scott has signed on to headline a seven-night residency titled “Road to Utopia” at the Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas, this upcoming fall. Representatives confirmed to Billboard on Monday that the deal will be the start of a “multi-year partnership” between Scott and Zouk.

Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li described the Astroworld rapper as a "seamless" fit for the club's roster in a press release: “Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster. His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”



Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Las Vegas, added: “From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist. His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

Scott performed a surprise show at Zouk back in May, following the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden arena. It marked one of Scott's first shows since the tragic crowd rush at Astroworld in November 2021.

General admission and VIP tickets are available now for two of Scott's shows through Zouk's website.

The first show of Scott's upcoming residency is scheduled for September 17th.

