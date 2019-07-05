The first time we heard Travis Scott's "Highest In The Room" was a few weeks ago when he performed it during a festival date. The track has not yet been released but the Houston rapper continues to tease its imminent arrival, hyping it up by joking that it may have accidentally caused the heavy earthquake that happened yesterday in Southern California.



Angelenos and other California residents were shocked when the largest earthquake in a while hit the state, shaking things up and causing social media to react frantically. Tyler, The Creator saw a sudden boost because of the natural disaster and now, Travis Scott is actually taking credit for the whole thing. He posted a video of some concert footage where he played his unreleased song "Highest In The Room," getting the crowd to run into each other in a massive mosh pit. In his head, that's what caused the quake.

"Wtfffff Shit brazy. This could have contributed to earthquake," said the artist in his caption. There is still no word on when this song will be released but for the sake of all La Flame fans around the world, we're hoping it's soon. Have a listen below and let us know if you're excited for it to drop.