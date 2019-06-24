Travis Scott is the latest rapper to step into the cereal market. The last to do so was Lil Durkwith "DurkiOs." As you may recall, the 30-year-old rapper ventured on creative grounds-business wise when he announced a collaboration with SoFlo Snacks, a Miami-based company specializing in customized drinks and snacks. The two paired up for the official release of DurkiO's on April 12th. The crunchy breakfast snacks were sold for the reasonable price of $24.99 on the SoFlo Snacks website. Moreover, the first 300 limited edition cereal boxes sold were signed by Durk, himself. And now, Travis Scott is looking to do something similar to Reese's Puffs.

According to XXL, La Flame is collaborating with General Mills for a limited-edition release of the popular cereal. The design of the box was created by Travis, himself and features a cactus (relating to the Cactus Jack label) behind a bowl of cereal along with lightning in the background. Moreover, the cover features a hand-drawn cloud with some stars. Though the inside of the cereal box remains unchanged. A pop up is scheduled on Tuesday, June 25th in Paris during fashion week to celebrate the release of the cereal and will be open to the public. Fans who can't head to Paris can grab the box for $50 a piece on Travis Scott's official website.

