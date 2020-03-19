Travis Scott's partnership with Jordan Brand has resulted in some of the most coveted sneakers on the market right now, ranging from his Air Jordan 1s, Air Jordan 4s and Air Jordan 6s to his Air Force 1s and Nike SBs. As we know, not every "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan received a retail release, and there are several super exclusive Air Jordan 4 collabs in existence.

Among the Travis Scott 4s that have surfaced is the "Family & Friends" colorway - a sneaker that carried a $17,500 price tag when it popped up at Flight Club last summer. Take a closer look at the purple suede 4s in the video embedded below.

We've seen multiple variations of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Family & Friends" colorway over the year, including one that sports a white midsole. However, the real "Family & Friends" pair only utilizes black and grey accents while red handles the "Nike Air" and "Cactus Jack" branding on the heel tabs.

Check out some additional photos below.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Family & Friends"/Flight Club

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Family & Friends"/Flight Club

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Family & Friends"/Flight Club