Travis Scott and Nike have dropped several highly coveted sneakers since their partnership began, ranging from 2018's Air Force 1 Low and the Houston Oilers-themed Air Jordan 4 to the recently released Air Jordan 1s.

All of those sneakers can fetch well over $1,000 on the resale market, but that's nothing compared to the extremely rare "Cactus Jack" Air Jordan 4 that has surfaced at Flight Club.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 "Family & Friends"/Flight Club

Sneakerheads will recall that La Flame teamed up with Jordan Brand for several special edition 4s last year, including a "Mocha" colorway and a purple suede rendition.

The latter was actually given to a select few "Family & Friends," and one recipient (who wears a size 12) is now hoping to cash in. The purple sueded Air Jordan 4 collab is currently up for grabs on Flight Club with a hefty $17,500 price tag.

If that's a little out of your price range but you're still in the market for a pair of Cactus Jack Air Jordans, be on the look out for his upcoming Air Jordan 6 collab set to drop in September.

