Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world and continues to dominate the charts with his songs and albums. He has also proven himself to be a huge sneakerhead who has his very own deals with big brands like Nike and Jordan. Over the past year, Travis has dropped a plethora of shoes including the Air Jordan 4 "Cactus Jack," Reverse swoosh Air Jordan 1 High OG, and a similar-looking Air Jordan 1 Low. On Friday, La Flame dropped another shoe, this time in the olive-covered Air Jordan 6.

Unfortunately for most of the sneakerheads out there, the shoe was impossible to cop as resellers got their hands on the vast majority of the pairs. This is usually what happens and now, fans are fed up. An Instagram account that goes by the name @astro.travy, took to Instagram to voice their concerns that real fans weren't getting the pairs. Sure enough, Scott replied to the post saying “Ur voice won’t go unheard.”

It's unclear how Travis plans to fix this issue as it's a lot more complicated than one would think. Bots are incredibly smart and have been figuring out ways to get around safeguards for years. Resellers can be quite determined on any given drop so a fix could prove to be a tad cumbersome.

Hopefully, La Flame can come through and give the fans exactly what they want.