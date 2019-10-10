After months of speculation and teaser images, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 is finally set to be released tomorrow. Fans have been hyped about this shoe thanks to its unique olive aesthetic and glow in the dark details. Quite simply, this could be one of the best shoes of the year and if you're a fan of 6s, these are probably even better than the Travis Scott 1s that came out back in May.

While the hype may be high, Travis Scott and Jordan Brand continue to tease fans with new imagery of the shoe and today, they released a short ad that features the likes of former NFL superstar, Randy Moss. In the video, Moss can be seen at a lake fishing and his big catch is the aforementioned Cactus Jack Air Jordan 6. "Highest In The Room" can be heard playing the whole time.

The price for these kicks is being set at $250 USD which is fairly expensive for a Jordan 6. Considering all of the extra details featured on the shoe, the price point shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

If you're planning on copping these, a preview link is available on Travis Scott's website so be sure to check that out and be quick on release day.