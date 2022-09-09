Travis Scott is one of the most popular artists in the entire world right now, and there are plenty of things he is doing beyond music to bolster said popularity. For instance, Scott has his own line of sneaker collaborations with Jordan Brand. As of late, he has focused on the Air Jordan 1 Low, and whenever he goes somewhere in public, he shows off an unreleased colorway.

For instance, in a new post from 2Cool2Blog, we can see Travis at a Nike event where he got to hang out with the youth. It was here that Travis could be seen wearing a nice pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows. These kicks had a white base while the side panels and toe box were grey. From there, it seemed like the Nike swoosh was actually silver, which is a nice touch. Scott is bringing back the AJ1 Low in a big way, and this is another example of that.

There is no release date for these right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. While you wait for more information, let us know what you think of this latest Travis Scott x Air Jordan collaboration, in the comments down below.



