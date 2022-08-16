Travis Scott has come through with some very nice shoes ever since joining Nike and Jordan Brand over five years ago. He has done quite a bit of work with Jumpman, in particular, and one of his favorite shoes to work on has been the Air Jordan 1 Low. This is an oftentimes underrated shoe, and Travis has been working hard to make sure this sneaker gets the love it deserves.

An example of this is the Air Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" which is set to drop later this year. Thanks to new images from the Instagram account @sneaker.spook, we have an up-close look at this new shoe. As you can tell, the shoe lives up to its name as it is mostly covered in black material. From there, we have various textures, including soft lining on the interior. The shoe will come with multiple different laces, and as you can imagine, it will also feature Travis' signature backward Nike swoosh.

For now, it is believed that the Travis ScottAir Jordan 1 Low "Black Phantom" will be released on December 15th of this year. This is a release date that has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments section down below.



