Father's Day was this past weekend and along with the sweet notes written to all the father's in the game, Travis Scott has come through to Instagram to explain in short just how blessed he feels to be a father to his one-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. Alongside a gallery of images of his little cutie and him, the Astroworld actor penned a nice message for his second official father's day.

"The day mommy made me a daddy I couldn’t wait to spend everyday with u to conquer this planet 👨‍👩‍👧⚡️🦋," he wrote, referencing his baby mother, Kylie Jenner.

"Going into it I was, like, nervous and scared. You know, we were just both, like, young. But when you first have a baby in your arms, it's just, like, it's uncontrollable," Travis previously explained when discussing being a father for the time.

"It's like this whole, like, warp that takes over your whole body. I never thought I could just, like, love something so hard, you know? It's crazy."

Kylie also shared a message to Travis for the special day, writing: "Happy Father’s Day @travisscott 🖤 I love the love you share with our daughter. 🖤🖤 Thank you for all that you do.. today we celebrate you."