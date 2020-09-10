The deal between McDonald's and Travis Scott is unprecedented as the fast-food chain has given themselves a full-blown hip hop makeover. Travis Scott and Mickey D's have partnered for their Cactus Jack collaboration; a move that features Travis's own Quarter Pounder meal and an extensive, exclusive merchandise collection. The unveiling for both the food items occurred within the last few days, and fans have been storming McDonald's restaurants across the continental U.S. in hopes of stocking up on as much Cactus Jack swag as they can.

As expected, social media users have shared photos and videos of themselves sitting in drive-thru lines as people have been following McDonald's' instructions by saying "It's lit" after placing an order. One fan captured Scott's attention after he posted a photo of himself in the hospital enjoying a Cactus Jack value meal.

"No better way to fight cancer than having a #TravisScottmeal on my birthday @trvisXX," he wrote as the caption. It was a moment that touched Travis Scott's heart. "Ur my hero!!!! Anyway If I can make ur day better makes me happy !!!" the rapper stated. "Imma try to get something up there to u kiddo." Check it out below.