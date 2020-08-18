Travis Scott, Big Sean, & The 1975 Connected For "Don't Play"

In the current climate, it's impossible to deny that Travis Scott is one of the game's biggest superstars. The loyalty his fans show him goes so deep that not even a ghostwriting revelation can hurt him in the slightest. It goes to reveal that many are simply more invested in his overall artistry and image, which has been carefully built and curated since he first starting building his mixtape repertoire. Six years ago to this day, La Flame came through with Days Before Rodeo, a mixtape that went a long way in establishing his originality. Case in point, who else would bring Big Sean and The 1975 together for the glitchy banger "Don't Play?"

Musically, the track features a typically dense arrangement -- a harpsichord progression leads the way as furious trap drums and synths explode beneath it. Though autotune vocals are certainly present, Travis' voice is lighter on the effects than usual, his flow sounding closer to his former label boss T.I. than Astroworld might have ever suggested. Of course, one can't simply coast when Big Sean is lined up for a verse, and the Detroit lyricist doesn't fail to steal the show with a braggadocious performance. In honor of the big anniversary, be sure to revisit "Don't Play," and sound off -- do you miss this Travis Scott?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm a boss, make sure you and your homies dress up, tight attire

When you see me, ho, or I'll take that white tee and tie-dye dye it

I mean, goddamn, n***a

You forgot where I came from? I'm from where you ain't from

Where you can't come, where it ain't none

Where these bitches is bitches and they ain't nuns